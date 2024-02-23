The Walking Dead star joins Arrow's Stephen Amell in Suits spin-off

Suits: LA has added another actor to its line-up – The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt is set to star in the spin-off alongside Arrow actor Stephen Amell.

Variety reports the news, and shares that McDermitt's character is named Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, and self absorbed" lawyer who co-founded the firm the spin-off will focus on, Black Lane Law. Amell, meanwhile, plays Ted Black – the other founder of Black Lane Law (as the name suggests), who was once a federal prosecutor in New York but ends up a representative of LA's notable names.

The logline reads: "[Ted's] firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The spin-off is set in the same universe as the main show, which has been undergoing a resurgence lately thanks to streaming. Suits ran for nine seasons and starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and Meghan Markle.

Filming on the spin-off is set to begin in March. There's no word yet if any of the original Suits cast will appear in the show, though Louis Litt actor Rick Hoffman told GamesRadar+ he'd be up for it. "I just hope the quality would be good. So, absolutely. I would do it in a heartbeat because it's the job that changed my entire life and it was such a wonderful experience," he said. "So of course I just hope that whatever, if they did it, it would match up to some of those seasons that were stellar. It was the role of a lifetime."

McDermitt, meanwhile, played Eugene in The Walking Dead universe, which continues on February 25 with spin-off The Ones Who Live.

While you wait for Suits: LA, check out our guide to all the upcoming new TV shows worth getting excited about.