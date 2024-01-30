Suits star Rick Hoffman says he would do a spin-off "in a heartbeat"

Suits star Rick Hoffman says he'd "absolutely" be down to do a spin-off of the hit series.

"We were so lucky to have it go for so long and I think the way it wrapped up it – it wrapped up. And so ultimately what would you have if we did have another season or, I mean, if people just wanted to see us around the office again, I'm sure they could cook something up," Hoffman tells GamesRadar+.

The legal drama ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. The first eight were added to Netflix in June of 2023 and immediately became the number one show across all of streaming before going on to break Nielsen’s all-time overall streaming record.

Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a talented young college dropout embroiled in a drug deal gone bad, as he's hired by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of New York's best lawyers. The cast includes Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Amanda Schull, and Meghan Markle. Hoffman plays Louis Litt, a cat-loving corporate attorney with the catchphrase, "You just got Litt up!" The character remains a fan-favorite.

Continued Hoffman: "I just hope the quality would be good. So, absolutely. I would do it in a heartbeat because it's the job that changed my entire life and it was such a wonderful experience. So of course I just hope that whatever, if they did it, it would match up to some of those seasons that were stellar. It was the role of a lifetime. How am I gonna get to do the things that they had me do? The next job I have is like, Detective green beans coming in. Go gimme your badges and then I'm out. That's it. See ya. <laugh>."

The spin-off, created by showrunner Aaron Korsh, was announced in 2023. Journalist Matthew Belloni announced, via his Puck newsletter, that the new project is titled Suits: Los Angeles and will center on a group of new characters working at an entertainment firm in L.A.

Hoffman can be seen in Thanksgiving, which is available on Blu-Ray and DVD now. Suits is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix and Peacock. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.