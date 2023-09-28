Charlie Cox is set to return as Daredevil sooner than in his own show

Marvel has confirmed that Charlie Cox's next appearance as Matt Murdock won't be in Daredevil: Born Again, but rather in Hawkeye spin-off series Echo. According to ComicBook.com, the actor's involvement was seeming confirmed by a synopsis filed to the United States Copyright Office by the Disney-owned studio.

Echo will see Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggling to reconnect with her Native American roots, all while trying to take over from New York City crime boss Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Zahn McClarnon, and Graham Greene round out the supporting cast.

"[Production on Echo] is going well. It's very different," producer Stephen Broussard previously told Collider. "Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing.

"I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," he continued. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

After Echo, Cox and D'Onofrio will both feature in Daredevil: Born Again, having previously reprised their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Hawkeye respectively.

Echo will premiere on Disney Plus sometime in January 2024, following Loki season 2, as part of Marvel Phase 5. Daredevil: Born Again has yet to carve out a release date following lengthy delays due to the WGA and SAG strikes.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way and our look-back on Marvel Phase 4.