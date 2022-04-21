Call of Duty Warzone pits Godzilla against King Kong next month

Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Godzilla and King Kong into the mix in May's Operation Monarch update, Activision announced Thursday.

After much speculation, spurred on by numerous teases over the last week or so, Activision has finally confirmed Call of Duty Warzone's Godzilla and King Kong crossover in a new trailer pitting the two famous monsters against each other for a good old-fashioned rematch. The circumstances leading up to the MonsterVerse's collision with Warzone season 3 are unclear, but we've already seen enough hints to make an educated guess.

In a previous teaser, a soldier warns that the Nazis' deadly Nebula bomb had "unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend." So, it sounds like Godzilla and/or Kong were woken up from a long slumber by Nazi bombs, their anger compounded by their dormant rivalry.

(Image credit: Activision)

Now vying for the same small chunk of land, it's possible Godzilla and Kong have been forced to duke it out for control of Caldera. But who knows? Maybe there's a far more emotionally complex reason the two giants are fighting each other again, but I'm willing to wager they're just being a couple of grumpy old bones.

Either way, we're sure to learn more when Call of Duty: Warzone's Operation Monarch update drops May 11.

