Call of Duty Warzone Godzilla crossover is becoming the worst-kept secret in Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone has released yet another teaser that seems to be building up a Godzilla crossover.

With Warzone season 3 on the horizon, both the official Call of Duty Twitter account and the battle royale itself have seemingly been teasing an appearance by the King of the Monsters over the last few days. The latest is a brief video shared to Twitter today warns that "the island's surface is no longer safe" as Caldera's phosphate mines rumble violently beneath. "Oh god... no, not yet... it's not ready yet! They're coming!" the narrator shouts as the mines begin to crumble.

The island’s surface is no longer safe. When they go high, we go low. pic.twitter.com/2xOvaIDOrDApril 18, 2022 See more

A pair of promotional images was also shared via email today (via Charlie Intel), and one of them looks like the most blatant Godzilla tease yet, seemingly showing the iconic monster swimming just below the surface of a body of water. The other picture depicts fire and destruction on Warzone's Caldera map, and if there's one thing Godzilla is known for, it's fire and destruction.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Activision)

A report from Xfire foretold the possibility of a Godzilla and King Kong crossover saga back in February, and it's looking more and more like a sure thing. We haven't seen convincing evidence for King Kong as we have Godzilla, but it would be a suitable pairing for Warzone's next crossover considering the famous rivalry between the two behemoths.

Call of Duty's teaser campaign kicked off last week with a new season 3 trailer, in which a soldier warns that "a storm is on the horizon" after the Nazi's Nebula bomb had "unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend." The trailer ends with a low, guttural rumble reminiscent of Godzilla's powerful roar. The Call of Duty Twitter account later tweeted out a cryptic audio message, which a fan decoded as saying "monsters are real."

The plural "monsters," not to mention the narrator in today's snippet saying "they're coming," seems to imply that it won't just be Godzilla wreaking havoc on Caldera. Could King Kong be on the way as well? Or maybe Mothra is coming back for another rematch with Godzilla... yeah, King Kong is probably more likely.

