Call of Duty: Warzone could be getting Rambo as an Operator

John Rambo could be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account has recently put out an intriguing fact sheet for someone they were identifying as "SURVIVORJOHN#1009062." Shortly afterward, the CharlieIntel Twitter account noted that some of these statistics appeared to line up with Rambo movies released over the years.

For example, the mysterious person above has five wins in five games, and there have been five total Rambo movies. Additionally, the seven hours played statistic roughly aligns with the total run time of the aforementioned movies, and finally, 552 kills somehow aligns with the total number of people Rambo has killed throughout those movies. These stats would mean Rambo is taking out roughly 110 players every game of Warzone he's played, which isn't bad considering he didn't draw first blood.

Not quite done with the hints, the Call of Duty Twitter account posted the response seen just below to a fan asking of any 80s movie characters would be making their way to Call of Duty: Warzone. After all, the relatively new Verdansk map is set in 1984, so in theory, John Rambo exists alongside the current games being played in Verdansk back in the 1980s.

A film character like Rambo coming to Warzone actually wouldn't be anything unusual for the battle royale game. Last Halloween in 2020, we saw the likes of Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrive in the game through a special event, where you could unlock the character through in-game challenges, alongside another notable horror character in Jigsaw from the Saw movie series. Perhaps Rambo will have some similar challenges attached to unlocking the character for use in Warzone.