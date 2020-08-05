Call of Duty: Warzone computers hidden in Stadium could be a Black Ops: Cold War tease

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone may be teasing what's to come in Call of Duty 2020 .

Since the stadium officially opened today, as described in the Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes , players have been surging into its event space as well as its parking lots and administrative spaces. While the former has some of the most dramatic views, the latter seems to be holding the biggest secrets - at least for now.

Players who have made their way inside of the Stadium are finding they can use keycards to unlock certain office doors (check out our Warzone bunkers guide for details on how to get your hands on a card yourself). Inside the rooms are the usual assortment of loot as well as interactive computers displaying a Matrix-inspired screensaver.

When you use the computer, it will display a series of glyphs and numbers. You can see two different computers in separate locations being used in the videos below, and each displays its own code. One ends with some Russian text that appears to mean "reset code" in English, at least according to Google translate.

Warzone 5 locked stadium door opened already...Hints at CoD 2020 Title? pic.twitter.com/IfBv1DQuHMAugust 5, 2020

Some of the game's pre-existing bunkers require an 8 digit code, rather than a key card, to enter. There's a strong chance the codes spotted in the Verdansk Stadium are related, but you never really know with Call of Duty.

What we do know is that we're long overdue to get some solid information about the next Call of Duty. Leaks indicate that it's called Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War , and that it will take the series even deeper into the realm of conspiracies and cover ups.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Is Call of Duty Warzone down? | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Call of Duty Warzone contracts | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks