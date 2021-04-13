Call of Duty: Warzone bug sees smashed windows stopping bullets and explosives

Call of Duty: Warzone players are encountering bugged windows that stop bullets and explosives.

Just below, you can see a Reddit post from the Call of Duty: Warzone community that suggests windows aren't working as intended. Whereas you should normally be able to shoot through both an intact and shattered window anywhere around the Warzone map, this player showcases that a window actually stops bullets dead.

It's quite the perplexing bug,. In another gameplay clip seen just below, a Warzone player attempts to throw a C4 explosive through a shattered window, only to find that the broken window stops the explosive device in mid-air, with it then exploding in the face of the player that threw it in the first place. That must be one hell of an infuriating way to go out.

Note that this bug isn't dominating all windows across the Verdansk map. As you can see in the gameplay clip just above, the player is actually hit by enemy bullets flying through the shattered window, proving that the first clip above is an isolated incident, and not something that's affecting every window in Verdansk.

It's fair to say that Warzone players have encountered their fare share of bugs and glitches over the last few months. From the stim glitch rearing its head for well over the fifth time, to helicopters turning players invisible and having to be removed from the game entirely, it's been a slightly turbulent time for the Warzone player base of late.

