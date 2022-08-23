Call of Duty Warzone 2 will have "plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ" according to ESRB rating

An ESRB rating suggests Call of Duty Warzone 2 could launch with the much-anticipated DMZ mode.

Activision is treating fans to a double serving of Call of Duty content before the year is out in the shape of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While we've got a solid release date of October 28 for the former, when exactly we'll see the shooter's new and improved battle royale offering has yet to be revealed. But with its arrival now mere months away, Warzone 2 has been rated by the ESRB and, according to its description, will include the long-awaited DMZ mode.

Twitter user CharlieIntel shared the news, noting that this is "The first official reference to DMZ" we've seen. According to the rating, Warzone 2 players will "engage in a variety of multiplayer combat events (e.g., battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ)".

For those unaware, DMZ is a Escape From Tarkov-style mode that will reportedly place players in larger maps where they'll have to work to acquire loot and successfully extract it, all the while avoiding rival teams. Interestingly, DMZ was rumoured to be included in Modern Warfare 2, but it's notably absent from that game's ESRB rating (opens in new tab), implying that it will be included as part of Warzone 2 instead.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been rated M by the ESRB and in the description says modes include "battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ." The first official reference to DMZ.

Most of the details about the Warzone sequel have been kept tightly under wraps, but earlier this year, Activision teased that it's being "built from the ground-up" and promised "groundbreaking innovations" for the next serving of battle royale action. According to recent rumours, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is seemingly "more like Blackout (the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale mode) than the original Warzone." We'll have more of an idea of how Warzone 2 is shaping up soon, thanks to Call of Duty Next, a new event that's set to air on September 15.

