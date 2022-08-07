Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to headline big Call of Duty September event

Call of Duty Next is a new event unveiling the "imminent future" of the franchise

A big Call of Duty event in September will give more information on Warzone 2 and unveil the "imminent future" of the franchise more broadly.

The "era-defining franchise event" is called Call of Duty Next, and it will air on September 15. Along with new Warzone 2 deets, the showcase will feature "many more details" on Modern Warfare 2 as well as the "full reveal" of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. And for those of us who prefer to do our Call of Dutying on the go, expect to see more on Warzone mobile, codenamed Project Aurora.

Activision says the event will also feature "a multitude of your favorite streamers at the event, playing the games in real time." Hopefully that means we'll also get to see some Warzone 2 gameplay, but that seems less likely, as Activision is specifically saying we're getting "info" on the battle royale follow-up. 

Finally, the showcase will have "information and surprises" on something they're not ready to reveal. It's been reported that the series is skipping its mainline annual entry in 2023, but Activision responded by saying it has "an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond." 

Also revealed today were the Modern Warfare 2 beta dates for all platforms. As expected, PlayStation players who've bagged a pre-order get the earliest access, starting on September 16, while all other PlayStation users get in a couple of days later. The next weekend opens up the beta for Xbox and PC players. As with the PlayStation beta, folks on Xbox with pre-orders get access to the beta a couple of days earlier than those without.

