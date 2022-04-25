Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be revealed this year with “groundbreaking innovations”

Call of Duty was first given the battle royale treatment with the launch of Warzone in 2020. And now, a financial report released by Activision has confirmed that a follow up to the title will be revealed later this year.

As spotted by Twitter user Nibel, nestled among the figures of Activision Blizzard's first quarter 2022 earnings report are plans regarding the reveal of the next Warzone, frequently referred to as Warzone 2. According to the report, the company is aiming to officially unveil the successor to the popular free-to-play title sometime in 2022.

Activision says that the new Warzone will be "built from the ground-up" alongside its next main Call of Duty title, which is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. The company also says that the game will feature "groundbreaking innovations", but it looks like we'll have to wait until the official announcement to find out what these are.

"The Call of Duty teams delivered substantial gameplay improvements for Vanguard and Warzone in the first quarter," reads the report. "Development on this year's premium and Warzone experiences, led by Infinity Ward, is proceeding very well."

It adds, "This year's Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history. The new free-to-play Warzone experience, which is built from the ground-up alongside the premium game, features groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year."

The large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone will soon fit in your pocket as Activision recently announced it's bringing the battle royale title to mobile.

