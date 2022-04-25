Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 said to be "most advanced experience in franchise history" according to Activision

Activision has called the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel the "most advanced experience in franchise history."

Just earlier today on April 25, Activision Blizzard posted its first-quarter financial results for the 2022 fiscal year. Embedded in the financial results was an outline of the unannounced sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which the post outlines as launching later this year.

Not only that, but the financial results claim the sequel to the "most successful Call of Duty title to date" will be "the most advanced experience in franchise history." That's quite the pledge from Activision Blizzard, especially for a game that hasn't even been formally announced yet by developer Infinity Ward.

In fact, this isn't even the first time Activision Blizzard has openly talked about the unannounced game. Earlier this year in February, the publisher confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was in active development, and was being rebuilt from the ground up for a brand new game engine.

Additionally, the publisher also confirmed Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was in development at the same time. The new battle royale sequel is actually mentioned alongside the unannounced sequel once again, as Activision Blizzard confirms in the first quarter financial results that it'll be revealed later this year in 2022. For two games that haven't even been debuted by their developers yet, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are already drawing huge attention.

