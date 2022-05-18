Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is apparently "more like Blackout" according to a leak

A recently published Call of Duty: Warzone 2 video that contains details about the upcoming sequel apparently has accurate info in it, according to an industry insider.
The video in question is by YouTuber NerosCinema, who claims that they were contacted by someone who has played Call of Duty: Warzone 2 ahead of release and has been leaking details about the game online. As echoed by NerosCinema, it’s best to take all of the claims made by this person - as well as others who leak information - with a grain of salt as there’s no way to verify the leaked information yet.
That being said, industry insider Tom Henderson, who is now known for sharing leaked information about a variety of games (including Call of Duty) has said that "a lot of this is true" regarding NerosCinema’s video. Henderson does also say though: "I'm assuming there are some discrepancies because the source can't remember exact details... But yeah, leak overload inbound, it seems."
I'm not going to beat around the bush, but a lot of this is true.I'm assuming there are some discrepancies because the source can't remember exact details... But yeah, leak overload inbound, it seems.https://t.co/MaVyUEWBchMay 17, 2022
If you don’t want to risk finding out anything about Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 before its release, we suggest you stop reading here as we are going to discuss a little of what was revealed in NerosCinema’s video.
According to the video, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is apparently "more like Blackout (the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale mode) than the original Warzone." NerosCinema’s source also claims that loadouts are still going to be part of the game but will be locked behind "strongholds" which - according to the video - will work as mini objectives that once achieved will unlock the loadouts. Weapons in Warzone 2 will also apparently only have five attachments instead of 8 this time around.
There’s a tonne of other details revealed in NerosCinema’s video, which are pasted out in this Reddit post, so head over to these two sources if you want to know more about what Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could contain.
Just can’t wait for more Warzone? Find out why menu bugs and lingering issues have GR+ writer Alyssa ready for Warzone 2.