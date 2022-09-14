Wondering how to watch Call of Duty Next? You've come to the right place.

Activision announced Call of Duty Next - a showcase outlining the future of its iconic shooter franchise - early last month. Back then, it described the show as "an era-defining franchise event showcasing the immediate future of Call of Duty."

If you want to watch Call of Duty next live, you'll want to keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Youtube channel (embedded below) or Twitch channel (opens in new tab), on Thursday, September 15 at 09:30 PT/ 12:30 ET/ 17:30 BST. It's unclear how long the show will run, but you can expect it to be packed with Call of Duty announcements.

We already know a reasonable amount about what that might look like. Activision says it'll outline details about Modern Warfare 2 - with a full multiplayer reveal - as well as Warzone 2 and Warzone mobile. The developer is also teasing something else, but you'll have to watch to find out exactly what that is.

Whatever we see during Call of Duty Next, we'll likely learn a lot more during the Call of Duty Modern Warfare open beta dates. Last week, Activision confirmed the testing dates for its upcoming shooter, which will grant access starting later this week ahead of a full release in late October. PlayStation players continue to get first dibs (for now), with other platforms getting access from September 22 onwards.

