Project Aurora is officially Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, full reveal next week

The game formerly known as Project Aurora has been officially named Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.

Appearing on GameSpot's (opens in new tab) mobile show, Swipe, Activision's vice president of mobile Chris Plummer said, "I'm happy to announce that the real title for Project Aurora is Call of Duty Warzone Mobile." The announcement was accompanied by a teaser, which was also posted on the official Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Twitter account (opens in new tab). The footage, which you can check out below, is only a few seconds long and doesn't really reveal anything outside of the official title.

A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone 📱📢Officially announcing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext. pic.twitter.com/GuGrhMMDImSeptember 8, 2022 See more

During the GameSpot show, Plummer also discussed the team's experience of building a pocket-sized version of the battle-royale shooter. "Our core experience here is to bring Warzone to mobile for the first time, and that has a lot of interesting challenges to it because the scale and ambition that Warzone has always had… we want to do that justice."

Activision has promised more on the mobile version of Warzone will be shown at Call of Duty: Next, a livestream showcase that's taking place on September 15. Described by Activision as an "era-defining" event, the livestream will reveal "the imminent future of Call of Duty ". As well as Warzone Mobile, the publisher promises new details on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Rumours of a phone-friendly version of Warzone have been doing the rounds since as early as September 2020, but the project was only officially announced in March this year. "This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come," Activision said.

Alpha testing for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile began in May, and shortly after, some dataminers digging around in the code managed to uncover concept art that could be from Black Ops 5.

See which entries in Activision's shooter series really hit the mark as we round up the best Call of Duty games.