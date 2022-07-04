Call of Duty 2024 could be Black Ops 5, according to Warzone Mobile leak

Call of Duty 2024 could be Black Ops 5, according to concept art discovered in Warzone Mobile.

Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that Call of Duty will be skipping its annual entry in 2023. If this turns out to be true, next year will be the first year without a new Call of Duty since 2004. Call of Duty 2024 is likely only in the very early stages of development, then, but concept art for the game has already seemingly leaked online.

The images were first posted on Twitter by RealiityUK (opens in new tab), who reportedly discovered them in a datamine during an alpha test of the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (What they were doing there is anyone's guess). Interestingly, the user's Twitter account has now been suspended, which lends a certain level of credibility to what they've shared. Thankfully, the leaked shots are currently still available on ResetEra (opens in new tab) at the time of writing, thanks to user vestan.

One image, called Stealth, shows a stealth aircraft inside a U.S airbase, which the user says is "likely an F-117". The F-117 Nighthawk was used extensively in the Gulf War, leading to speculation that the series' next entry, presumably made by Treyarch, could be a sequel to Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and take place during the conflict. The other image, Pillage, doesn't give us much to go on, but it does depict a shootout in an old stone building adorned with some splendid paintings.

Alongside these are various images apparently showing new maps for Modern Warfare 2, which launches on October 28. These are Grand Prix, Oilfield, Museum, and SABA. Additionally, maps reportedly related to Ground War have also been leaked, named Sira, Fishtown, and Hydro.

