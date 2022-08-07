Modern Warfare 2 beta dates confirmed

We've got the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates, and they're coming up fast.

Announced today during the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, the Modern Warfare 2 beta kicks off the weekend of September 16. As we already knew, PS4 and PS5 players will get access to the beta first, but it looks like the leaked beta dates were right on the money.

If you're a PlayStation player and you've secured a Modern Warfare 2 pre-order already, you'll get beta access starting Friday, September 16. All other PlayStation players will get access to the beat starting Sunday, September 18.

The next weekend opens up the Modern Warfare 2 beta for all Xbox and PC players, as well. For Xbox and PC players who have pre-ordered the game, you'll get access earlier and for longer. Here are the details on the Modern Warfare 2 beta:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta weekend one

PlayStation Early Access (pre-orders) - Friday, September 16 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Tuesday, September 22

- Friday, September 16 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Tuesday, September 22 PlayStation Open Beta - Sunday, September 18 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Tuesday, September 22

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta weekend two

PlayStation Open Beta - Thursday, September 22 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26

- Thursday, September 22 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26 Xbox and PC Early Access (pre-orders) - Thursday, September 22 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26

- Thursday, September 22 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26 Xbox and PC Open Beta - Saturday, September 24 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26

Activision and Infinity Ward have lined out what we can expect from the upcoming beta: "a robust multiplayer experience going beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences, and other aspects." You'll get in-game rewards for trying out the beta, and those who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 will be able to use the rewards that come with it during this beta test.

We also learned that a major presentation called Call of Duty: Next will take place on the same day as the start of the PlayStation beta. Expect even more info about what to expect from Modern Warfare 2 as well as the future of the franchise.

Check out our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer preview to see what to expect from the beta.