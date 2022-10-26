Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time and preload explained

Want to know when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer releases? Well, you don’t need to look much further.

Activision is breaking up how the new Call of Duty game releases, with the campaign being available through early access since October 20. As we’ve come to expect with major launches, we saw our fair share of crashes and error codes that needed to be ironed out. As such, we imagine the full Modern Warfare 2 launch will be met with much of the same – we’re sure Activision has ironed out plenty already, though the influx of multiplayer players will no doubt be hard to suppress.

Thankfully, Activision and Infinity Ward have laid out when you can pre-load and play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, so you can keep on top of everything in your immediate control, just expect some turbulence when multiplayer unlocks.

Call of Duty: MW2 multiplayer preload time

Preloads for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer are already available for PlayStation and Xbox, though you’ll have to wait until 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today (October 26) to download the multiplayer on PC. Infinity Ward confirms in a blog post that Modern Warfare 2 requires at least 72 GB on PC to download the full game, so you best prepare your hard drive.

Call of Duty: MW2 multiplayer release time

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer releases alongside the full game, with rollout beginning at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST on October 27 for Xbox and PlayStation. The rollout concludes at 9pm PT on October 27 and midnight ET / 5am BST on October 28, at which point multiplayer unlocks on PC.

If you haven’t already, you might want to ensure you have all the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards as they’ll net you a host of bonuses to carry into multiplayer. You can check out our Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders guide for everything you need to get access to the campaign early.

We’ve been working on our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review, finding the campaign to be “thrilling from start to finish".