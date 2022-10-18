Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign preload and early access time confirmed

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed the details of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign preload for early access players.

As previously announced, anyone who makes an early digital purchase of Modern Warfare 2 will get one week of early access to the campaign. (Check out our guide to Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders for details on where to buy.) While the full game doesn't officially launch until October 28, you can get into the campaign as of this week.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign preload time

Preloads for campaign early access begin at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on October 19. That's a single, global start time, and it's the same across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. The one thing the devs haven't confirmed is the size of the preload, but the system requirements for the full game on PC suggest a 72GB install.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access time

Once you've gotten the Modern Warfare 2 campaign downloaded, early access begins at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on October 20. As above, that's a single, global start time across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

This will also give you a head start on unlocking the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards, netting you a host bonuses to carry into the multiplayer side of the game.

