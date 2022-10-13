Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards revealed for multiplayer and Warzone 2

The full list of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards has been revealed, and there's a lot in store for multiplayer and Warzone 2 fans determined enough to beat the single-player mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 unlocks on October 20 for folks who pre-ordered the game digitally, with the full launch coming a week after that. As soon as you finish the main campaign, you'll gain access to a bunch of in-game rewards that you can use in Special Ops and Multiplayer. The same goodies will be available to campaign completers in Warzone 2 when it launches on November 16.

Campaign rewards include things like special Calling Cards, new base Operators, limited-run bonus XP tokens, and weapon blueprints.

Here's the full list, straight from Activision (opens in new tab).

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

That's not all. For completing the campaign, you'll also get a classic Call of Duty weapon in the form of the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint. Captain Price's signature assault rifle variant comes packing four pre-equipped attachments: the Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer on the Muzzle, and the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip. Those should make for a versatile weapon with better aiming stability, less recoil, and a clearer sight image compared to the base weapon.

All of the above will remain unlockable for the foreseeable future, but if you're getting in on the early access week, you can have it all in your inventory by the time Modern Warfare 2 fully launches, which could prime you for a quick (or stylish) climb up the multiplayer ranks.

Find out where the OG Modern Warfare 2 ranks on our ranking of the best Call of Duty games.