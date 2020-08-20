Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date, setting, and everything else we know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a) a mouthful, and b) the official title of this year's Call of Duty game, which was recently confirmed after weeks of teasing from developers Treyarch and Raven Software. Now that it's out in the open, fans still have plenty of questions about what to expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, not to mention when to expect it.

Below, we've listed everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War so far, from officially announced information to rumoured features and leaked gameplay, so have a read. We'll be sure to update this page whenever any new details arrive, too, so be sure to bookmark us and return regularly to stay up to date on the all the latest announcements in the lead up to the game's launch.

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has yet to announce the specific Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date, but has confirmed that it will be out this year. If history is anything anything to go by, the Call of Duty 2020 release date will be mid-October, as both Black Ops 4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare landed on store shelves around then in each of their respective launch years. Either way, it won't be long until we get to play this thing for ourselves, so get those pre-order savings at the ready.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer confirms a full reveal next week

To cap off months of teasing both in and outside of Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision dropped a mysterious trailer on August 19 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, confirming both the game's title, setting, story, and when to expect the full reveal.

That full reveal is happening on August 26, apparently in the Call of Duty: Warzone map of Verdansk itself, suggesting some sort of live event will take place within Infinity Ward's battle royale to promote the new game. Activision has already stated that Warzone will "tie in" to future Call of Duty instalments from here on out, so it's no surprise the publisher is using the hugely popular title to advertise its successor.

As for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War story, the trailer above confirms the game is "inspired by actual events", and seems to focus on the exploits of a Soviet spy named Perseus during the height of the titular conflict in question. Whether we can expect returning characters like Woods and Mason is another can of worms entirely, but not long now until we know for sure.

Will Call of Duty 2020 single-player exist?

(Image credit: Activision)

As someone who has been playing and enjoying every Call of Duty campaign on veteran difficulty since Call of Duty 4, it was disappointing that Black Ops 4 didn't have a traditional single-player mode or narrative. After the success of Modern Warfare's campaign last year, it'll undoubtedly come as a shock if there is no Call of Duty 2020 campaign.

Where could they go with it? If the above rumours regarding the Vietnam and Korean wars are to be believed then those alternate reality options are essentially endless since they've not been touched upon much before in the franchise. The last Treyarch campaign – Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – was set in 2065 during a third Cold War and ended with the player character essentially dying, so outside of some funky futuristic shenanigans, it's unlikely that narrative will be continued chronologically.

Will Call of Duty 2020 Zombies mode return?

(Image credit: Activision)

Will Call of Duty 2020 Zombies mode be a thing? It's developed by Treyarch and they haven't released a Call of Duty title since Call of Duty 3 that didn't have Zombies mode, so it's a fairly safe assumption. Jason Blundell has been the Zombies gameplay director for the last few instalments and he's still working at Treyarch, so the odds look good. The leaks reported on above also mentions Zombies mode, so it's a safe bet to assume it will be back.

What's happening with Call of Duty League 2020?

(Image credit: Joe Brady)

Will Call of Duty 2020 have a ranked mode or league play? We're really not sure, but it's likely since Treyarch has been the most reliable developer in the series for league play in the past. That said ranked play in Call of Duty has been a touchy subject for some time, it's been included in most games but Modern Warfare still doesn't have it almost six months on from launch. In an era where esports means big money, Activision's apparent reluctance to support it in-game is baffling.

Call of Duty 2020 wishlist

Now for a few things we want to see included or amended in Call of Duty 2020, that could seriously make the game one of the best Call of Duty titles we've had in years.

1. Remove UAV and Counter-UAV

(Image credit: Activision)

There hasn't been a multiplay Call of Duty title without a UAV kill streak since 2007, but it's about time it was removed. This might be a controversial take but hear me out; UAV is simply a crutch for bad players. Much like death streaks were when they were added in Modern Warfare 2 then removed not long after, knowing the location of your enemies means you pay so much more attention to the minimap rather than learning how to play the game.

UAVs encourage corner camping, pre-aiming, and overall contribute to a less enjoyable experience in most, if not all Call of Duty games. There's a case to be had that most killstreaks detract from the skill level of Call of Duty, and barebones playlists should be a permanent feature, but let's start with UAVs (and Counter UAVs) because they're completely unnecessary. Especially when they're so easy to get.

2. Go back to the drawing board with maps

(Image credit: Activision)

It's no secret that the multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare are some of the worst we've had in a long time. Seriously, have you seen Piccadilly and Azhir Cave? The absence of three lane maps is painfully obvious so Treyarch, please. I beg you: return to maps that follow the three lane philosophy.

Cast your mind back to fan favourite maps like Crossfire, Highrise, Launch, Radiation, Havana... all of these maps adhered to the three lane template – as did most maps in those games – but recently, the idea has been thrown out of the window. Go back to this style and I'm willing to bet some of the Call of Duty 2020 maps could be the best we've had in years.

3. Keep the Gunsmith system

(Image credit: Future)

Introduced with Modern Warfare, the amount of options and customisability in the Gunsmith system is eons better than anything we've seen in the franchise before. Every weapon has so many attachments and possible configurations. You can truly experiment and it's unlikely you'll find anyone rocking the exact same loadout as you, which is something that has been fairly common in previous COD games.

So Treyarch, please learn from this and implement something similar into your next game. Of course, the setting for the title will have some limitations – if it was a WW2 game for example, it's unlikely you'll be able to attach a holographic sight to a Thompson – but there's certainly room to keep this excellent feature in some fashion.

4. Increase the time-to-kill

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare has one of the lowest TTK rates in recent Call of Duty history and while some people are fond of that – especially those that play hardcore – I must admit I prefer shooters with a slightly higher TTK. Call of Duty games like the original Modern Warfare and Black Ops 2 are two of the most renowned titles and there's no coincidence that part of that is thanks to the fact you don't die in just one or two bullets.

Increasing the TTK also helps to prevent corner camping, since shooting someone in the back isn't a guaranteed kill every time. It rewards a higher skill ceiling, since being shot in the back means there's a chance you can turn around quickly and out-shoot them. Some of my fondest moments and memories in old Call of Duty games include times when I've earned a kill or two while on just a sliver of health, all thanks to the TTK being higher.

That concludes our Call of Duty 2020 wishlist and everything we know about the game so far! Check back here regularly to see if any more information has been announced and until then, enjoy the absence of ranked play... please Activision.