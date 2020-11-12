Want to buy a PS5? It's worth checking super early for PS5 stock today as retailers gear up for launch deals

We're not expecting most stores to get the PS5 stock online until noon EST, but there's every chance some of them will go live early. So if you want to buy a PS5, we'd advise checking out the links below and keep refreshing them and see if you get lucky.

Physical stores will not be getting fresh stock today unless you've already arranged a pre-order there. Sony has confirmed this. So these are the places to check in the US and Canada where the console launches today.

Below, you'll find a host of links that will take you directly to retailers and their various best-bet pages. Stay on them, refresh them, be signed into any relevant accounts, and keep trying. You may well get lucky!

We don't know what times exactly retailer sare going to pull the trigger; Walmart has stated sometimes throughout the day starting at noon EST, but with hardware launches being what they are this year, expect to see stock pop up early, late, and with no real pattern. It'll be borderline stressful, but for those that haven't snagged a PS5 deal yet, this is your best chance.

It's going to be tough but - as with nearly all the other 2020 hardware launches - your best bet for increasing your luck in buying PS5 stock is to stick on multiple retailer tabs and just keep refreshing them. It can literally change minute to minute with stock flashing as sold out, then back again, and so on. Keep trying the others too, but just make sure you're only paying the standard price as we've noticed some sneaky scalpers and sneaksters behaving poorly on Amazon etc.

Away from those direct links to retailers, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, no matter where you are, for the latest PS5 stock and prices.

If you're not quite ready to drop the cash tomorrow take a look at Sam's PS5 review for the full work down of the machine. Complement this by bookmarking our for PS5 prices and Xbox Series X deals pages as these will give you the best options going when stock appears. Check out our full rundown of the top early contenders for best PS5 headset too!