Bungie will ban you from Destiny 2 if you try to launch it on Steam Deck

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has put out a statement that warns players who attempt to launch the game on the Steam Deck will be banned.

As highlighted in the Destiny 2 subreddit , Bungie recently shared a stern message on its help page . According to the statement, "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running."

Those who attempt to get the game running on the Valve handheld system anyway will apparently be "unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time." To prove the severity of Bungie’s statement, the developer shared at the bottom of the statement that: "Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban." The reasoning for this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Destiny 2 fans disappointed by the news are theorizing that the reasoning behind the game’s exclusion from the Steam Deck could be down to the game’s anti-cheat software. Last summer, Bungie launched the Destiny 2 BattlEye anti-cheat which in theory, is meant to stop hacking attempts in the game, especially on PC and in its Crucible PVP modes, where there has previously been a lot of cheating issues.

In other Bungie news, the Destiny 2 studio recently announced a deal with Sony for $3.6 billion. The idea of the acquisition is for Sony to support Bungie whilst the studio maintains its independence and ability to self-publish once the deal is finalized. The deal will reportedly mean Bungie will become a subsidiary of Sony however it will be run by its own board of directors and its current management team won’t change.

