Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene

Marvel producer Nate Moore has revealed why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to break from Marvel tradition by only including one post-credits scene.

Mild spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow.

"Not this time… this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic. To then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," Moore told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "Much like [Avengers: Endgame] didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

Moore’s words about a poetic ending echo the first reactions to the Black Panther sequel. Critics and fans who have seen the movie early have called it Marvel’s "most poignant and powerful movie" to date. Another said, "the film beautifully touches on grief & what that can do to a person."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then, is the first Marvel movie to only have one post-credits scene since Black Widow. Spider-Man: No Way Home was originally only bundled with one after-credits stinger (and a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), but the 'More Fun Stuff' re-release added a new post-credits scene that helped clear up any lingering questions over the Spidey threequel’s ending.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11 and is set to bring Marvel Phase 4 to a close. For more on what’s next for the MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.