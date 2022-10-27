First Black Panther 2 reactions call it Marvel's "most poignant and powerful" movie yet

Black Panther 2’s first reactions are in following the world premiere of Wakanda Forever. So far, they’ve been overwhelmingly positive, with plenty of comments on how "emotional" the Marvel movie is, as well as praise for Tenoch Huerta as the new villain Namor.

The movie sees the nation of Wakanda in mourning after the death of King T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman). Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje must deal with their grief while also fighting to protect their borders from the undersea kingdom of Talokan, led by Namor. And given the teases in the trailers, it seems like a new character will be taking on the Black Panther mantle.

There’s a lot of anticipation for the upcoming movie given the huge box office and critical success of Black Panther. It also will have a big impact on the MCU as it marks the end of Marvel Phase 4 and we head deeper into the Multiverse Saga.

"It's hard to shake the emotional weight #BlackPanther #WakandaForever carries throughout the entire film," writes critic Josie Meléndez (opens in new tab). "More serious in tone, a wonderful conclusion to Phase Four. It celebrates women as the fiercest protectors of all."

The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids (opens in new tab) says: "Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone." While The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore (opens in new tab) writes that the movie is "bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt."

"#WakandaForever was a beautiful tribute to Chadwick and the weight of losing him," writes critic Laura Sirikul (opens in new tab). "The film beautifully touches on grief & what that can do to a person. Also, the action is so good & very brutal. I need time to process this."

Collider’s Steven Weintraub (opens in new tab) writes: "I know you don’t believe when people come out of a world premiere and say a movie is awesome….but #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a fantastic sequel and a great movie. I knew it’d be emotional and it was. Expect your eyes to leak."

"#WakandaForever is easily the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame," adds critic Samuel Leggett Jr (opens in new tab). "The scope, the camera work, the acting, and the raw emotions on and off screen can be felt throughout! This is the Marvel I’ve missed!"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like a war movie," tweets critic Tessa Smith (opens in new tab). "It's emotional, heavy, intense & phenomenal. Namor is an incredible & powerful villain. #WakandaForever focuses on grief, loss, & vengeance. You aren't ready for the Marvel logo & mid-credit. It honors Chadwick perfectly."

While Collider’s Perri Nemiroff (opens in new tab) says: "#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward – shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in theaters on November 11, 2022. For more on the MCU, here are all of the upcoming Marvel movies as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.