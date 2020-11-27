Black Friday PS5 game deals: some of the latest games are discounted already

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5 and are now looking for Black Friday PS5 game deals you've certainly come to the right place. The major retailers have now put their Black Friday gaming deals live and we are starting to see some fantastic PS5 deals , on everything from PS5 accessories , PlayStation Plus subscription deals , to the hottest new releases.

Of course, if you are still trying to work out where you can buy a PS5 right now, it's far easier said than done… but it isn't impossible. Retailers are burning through stock in a matter of minutes, so you'll want to keep your eyes glued to our best PS5 Black Friday deals page for any information on incoming stock.

Below we have rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 game deals that we've been able to find so far and will continue to update this page throughout the day as more PS5 game discounts come online. As an added bonus, we're also rounding up the very best Black Friday game deals with free PS5 upgrades – who knows, you might find a classic from the last generation for a great price.

Black Friday PS5 games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $60 $47.99 at Amazon US

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon

Black Ops returns for the latest Call of Duty installment. The campaign is back, a prequel to the original Black Ops, as is multiplayer and zombies. This is a fantastic package, and Black Ops Cold War even includes a few extra goodies for you Warzone players too.

Demon's Souls (PS5) | $69.88 at Amazon

Godfall (PS5)| $69.99 $59.94 at Amazon

Save $10 on select PS5 games at Amazon

NBA 2K21 (PS5) | $69.99 $60.94 at Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) | $59.88 at Amazon

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) | $59.99 $49.88 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon

The Watch Dogs franchise heads to London for its latest entry, tasking players with fighting for freedom in an oppressive police state. This is undoubtedly the most experimental game in the series to date and really needs to be played to be properly understood. You can pick it up for 50% off right now at Amazon.

Black Friday PS5 game deals with free PS5 upgrade

If you've been lucky enough to get a PS5, you're probably now looking to pick up a couple of cheap games to play on the thing! Well, you don't need to limit your search to just the PS5 launch games, because a number of PS4 games actually come included with free PS5 upgrades – unlocking everything from better frame rates, faster load times, and smoother frame rates. Below you'll find the best Black Friday PS4 game with free PS5 upgrades deals.