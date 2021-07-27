Black Friday laptop deals 2021: the online retailers to get a head start on

Black Friday may be a little while off, but that's no reason why you can't find some solid savings ahead of the highly anticipated retail event (with massive discounts on all the best brands).

There's definitely strategy involved in finding the best Black Friday laptop deals, that's for sure. No matter whether you're in the market for something lightweight and compact to take into lecture halls, looking to make waves in the office with a sleek, enterprising high-performer, or - perhaps more temptingly - after one of the best gaming laptops to run all the latest games, here's how to find exactly what you need on the day.

If Black Friday is simply too far away for you right now, then there's always our cheap gaming laptop deals page to contend with. It offers a wide selection of machines built for work and play from just $700, with plenty of powerful portable PCs for well under $1,000.

The retailers to be watching on Black Friday - USA

Browse Amazon for all current cheap laptop deals

Have a look at Dell for its Black Friday in July laptop deals

Glance through Best Buy for all current cheap laptop deals

Check out Walmart for its current cheap laptop deals

See what Target has in store for cheap laptop deals

Explore Newegg for all its ongoing cheap laptop deals right now

The retailers to be watching on Black Friday - UK

Browse Amazon for all current cheap laptop deals

Glance through Argos for all current cheap laptop deals

Check out Box for its current cheap laptop deals

See what AO has in store for cheap laptop deals

Explore Very for all its ongoing cheap laptop deals right now

Have a look at Dell for current cheap laptop deals

Today's deals

(Image credit: Razer)

Choosing the right laptop for you on Black Friday

(Image credit: Samsung)

Qualifying this statement isn't the easiest thing in the world. After all, there's no accounting for taste. But you can generally boil things down into three major categories to make it easier on yourself, with some mutual exclusivity in regards to the price and performance of the portable machines themselves:

Budget laptops and Chromebooks: At the very least, even the cheapest of laptops this Black Friday will allow you to boot up software such as Microsoft Office and Google Suite with relatively minimal fuss. If you're going for the lowest-end available for the money at hand, the major concessions with the unit are going to revolve around the resolution of the screen, the build quality, and the power underneath. Battery life tends to vary model-to-model of course, but, as a rule of thumb, typically expect a weaker performer for the $250-500 mark. Unless it's a Chromebook, anyway. Those laptops run Chrome OS (Google's answer to Windows) and are low-power, relying on the strength of your internet connection to handle the heavy lifting.

Ultrabooks: Typically you can expect the more high-end business/work orientated computers to run somewhere around the $600-1500 range depending on feature set and functionality. What gives models like the Dell XPS 15 an edge over cheap laptop models is its sleek design and vibrant 4K HDR panel. Plus, machines like these are built to be convenient to carry around and last all day through meetings or work. Again, depending on the unit, there may be added security features like fingerprint scanners and Face I.D. as well as touchscreens.

Gaming laptops: Here's where things get a little more difficult to define. The vast majority - if not all - gaming laptops will feature some kind of dedicated graphics card, either made by Nvidia GeForce (RTX) or AMD Radeon. They'll also have a boost in the CPU clock speeds and RAM to keep up the pace with the action onscreen. Prices tend to vary massively depending on the power of the GPU and the amount on onboard RAM available. For a rough idea of where to start, our Alienware gaming laptop guide and best Razer laptops roundup digs deep into the specifics on what makes those manufacturers the top of their respective games (pun intended).

Having a capable laptop on your desk is only one half of the story. After all, you're going to need peripherals to step-up your setup in style. Why go for anything less than one of the best gaming keyboards and best PC headsets for gaming this year?

Better still, take the action to the big screen with the best gaming monitors and keep that cursor pointing where you want it to go with the best gaming mouse available.