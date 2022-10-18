The Rock says Black Adam is part of Phase 1 in "our DC Universe"

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has heavily hinted that Black Adam will be the starting point for a new DC era, describing his upcoming superhero movie as "phase 1 of storytelling" in "our DC Universe."

"#BlackAdam will serve as our phase 1 of storytelling in our DC Universe. Exciting times for the brand to build up and build out," Johnson said on Twitter (opens in new tab). Prior to Black Adam, the DCEU was a self-contained cinematic universe involving Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and more.

The Rock had previously suggested that his electrifying anti-hero could even take on the likes of Superman in future DC adventures. "The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the side lines for too long,'' Johnson told Jake’s Takes (opens in new tab).

He’s also been vocal about Black Adam marking the start of a new story: "So this is the beginning – hopefully, fingers crossed – of a very long storytelling road, where Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now, that will then push and press this universe out," Johnson revealed in an interview with Total Film.

There’s every chance that could happen. Early reactions have called Black Adam "the best superhero movie of 2022." If it lives up to the hype, we could be looking at Black Adam propelling the DC Universe to new heights.

Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, and Sarah Shahi, is set for release on October 21.