Black Adam reactions call the DC movie "the best superhero film of 2022"

Black Adam reactions are in – and they're very positive. The movie stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular anti-hero, who goes up against the Justice Society of America in their first ever live-action appearance. Pierce Brosnan plays Doctor Fate, while Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone.

"#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I've been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill!" says Screen Rant's Joseph Deckelmeier (opens in new tab).

"Black Adam was a great watch, I enjoyed seeing all of the characters interact and I liked seeing how they navigated the grey area that #BlackAdam operates in and @TheRock does so amazingly," says Cinema Debate's Fatma Sawalim (opens in new tab). "Dr Fate and Hawkman were brilliant & it was amazing seeing their characters come to life!"

"Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces," says journalist Scott Menzel (opens in new tab). "Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch."

"I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film's end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU," says Geeks of Colors' Dorian Parks (opens in new tab).

#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. There is barely anytime to breathe, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnan is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing!" predicts Discussing Film's Ben Rolph (opens in new tab).

Fandango's Erik Davis (opens in new tab) says: "DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you're instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge's Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please!"

Not everyone loved the movie, though. "Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it's bad - no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles," says CNET's Sean Keane (opens in new tab).

Black Adam hits theaters this October 21. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the upcoming major movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.