The best PS5 Cyber Monday deals - consoles, games, headsets, and more are still on offer

Although actually being able to buy a PS5 right now is one of the hardest things in the world right now, the PS5 Cyber Monday deals will help tide you and your setup over until the day arrives when you can get a console. The console is impossible to find, yes, but the PS5 Cyber Monday deals will ensure you can prepare yourself and your setup and save money while doing so. From next-gen games to PS Plus subscriptions and PS5 accessories, these PS5 deals should be enough to pull you out of the torturous cycle of refreshing PS5 product pages for new stock.

Sadly, actually getting your hands on Cyber Monday PS5 deals will require extreme vigilance. We've seen console stock show up online at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and the rest countless times, only to be sold out within a matter of seconds. Your best bet is to turn on alerts if possible, call around, and ask when new stock is expected. Stay engaged on social media for stock alerts, too.

For now, the only PS5 Cyber Monday deals are going to be PS5 games and accessories. We've gathered the best of them below, so have a look and see if there's something you could save on. After all, despite Astro's Playroom being included with PS5 along with the PlayStation collection, eventually, you're going to want something else to play. For example, one of the best PS5 games out right now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is currently on sale. There's even a deal on Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming PS5 games. Get it now and reap the benefits of the free next-gen upgrade when it arrives next year.

Also, keep in mind that we'll be continually updating this page as we see more Cyber Monday PS5 deals crop up. In short, be sure to drop in here and there to catch anything new. We've already got a couple of PS5 headsets on the list, plus a few of the best gaming TVs we could find to keep you occupied until PS5s are back in stock.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - consoles

Unfortunately for us, the console itself is still very hard to come by. And although some offers have appeared as a part of the Cyber Monday PS5 deals, they're snapped up within moments.

As such, we'd recommend checking in on the retailers listed below and hitting refresh every now and then (you never know, you might get lucky). Be sure to keep tabs on their social media channels, too. That'll let you know when more stock is expected.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - games

If there's one thing you can always count on during the sales season, it's game offers. The Cyber Monday PS5 deals have given us more than a few discounts on hot new games for the latest PlayStation, and we've listed these below.

Just don't expect massive discounts on tentpole exclusives like Demon's Souls or Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Because those are system-sellers, they're likely to maintain their price in the short-term.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $60 $47.99 at Amazon US

Travel from Norway to pillage and raid against the fortresses of Saxon England. Valhalla offers an enormous map to explore and plenty of deadly enemies to face off against - and with a free upgrade to the next-gen version on offer, Assassin's Creed has never looked so good. Don't miss this early discount as the same deal has already sold out elsewhere.

NBA 2K21 (PS5) | $70 $60.94 at Amazon US

This version of NBA 2K21 is for the next-gen PS5. That means it can take advantage of the system's advanced tech for superior visuals and speedier loading. Lovely.

Marvel's Avengers (PS4, with free upgrade in 2021) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US

Avengers, Assemble... for a really good deal. While it's not quite as exciting as a battle against evil, this massive price cut gets you the new Marvel game for 58% less than normal. That's a discount of $35, which is a steal if you wanted Avengers anyway. Oh, and don't forget - you'll get a free next-gen upgrade when it becomes available!

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

The Watch Dogs franchise heads to London for its latest entry, tasking players with fighting for freedom in an oppressive police state. The big hook is the fact that you can technically recruit and play as anyone - even a lovely old grandma. Brilliant.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, with free upgrade in 2021) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Grab CD Projekt Red's long-awaited follow-up to The Witcher 3 at a discount before it's even out. Cyberpunk 2077's Night City promises to be an incredible place to explore on current consoles, but with a free upgrade to the PS5 version on offer, this is a seriously timely deal.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) | $49.88 at Amazon US

The PS5's flagship game is a new story following on from the original 2018 Spider-Man for PS4. Sure, it's not necessarily as big as a 'full' release. But it looks phenomenal, has a great plot, and plays really well. You can also upgrade for a small fee if you want to try a Remastered version of Spider-Man PS4, too, or buy the Ultimate edition at $69.88 for both Miles Morales and the Remastered Spider-Man game.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) | $59.88 at Amazon US

Although it's dropped the LittleBigPlanet name, this is still the same Sackboy you've come to know and love over the last decade - and now he's made the leap to PS5 in a platforming adventure. This one's a cheerful delight, and it's perfect for both grown-ups and kids. The ideal game to play together with your loved ones.

Demon's Souls (PS5) | $69.88 at Amazon US

Another PS5 launch title is this remake of the classic Demon's Souls for PS3. The new version looks flat-out incredible thanks to updated visuals, but the beloved gameplay remains intact underneath. We're hoping it gets a discount during the Cyber Monday gaming deals, and if it does, you'll find the best price here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty screams back onto the stage with the latest entry in their Black Ops series, and it's a doozy. Reviews have been pretty positive so far about the franchise's return to the past, making it the shooter to watch this Holiday season. We'll keep you updated as soon as it drops in price.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

This was one of the year's most highly anticipated games, and it didn't disappoint - the second part of The Last of Us was a triumph for critics and fans, earning top scores across the board. Seeing it for just $30 is incredible value for money.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Lose yourself in an ambitious open-world samurai game set in ancient Japan with this offer. Because Ghost only came out a few months ago (and was a high-profile PlayStation exclusive, no less), seeing it drop to $40 is the perfect opportunity to try it out for yourself if you haven't already. Highly recommended.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - accessories

Looking to get some accessories to go with your PS5? Now's a good time to be looking. The Cyber Monday PS5 deals have resulted in some great discounts for PS Plus, headsets, and more. You'll find the best of the bunch right here.

We'll keep this section updated over the course of the sales event, so don't be a stranger - come back every now and then to see what new bargains are available.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 50% off a full year of PS Plus. And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership and you'll get 20 games at launch for PS5 via the PlayStation Plus Collection. In the UK Amazon has it for £37.49.

Razer Kraken | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

The famous headset is as good as it's ever been, and it offers flawless sound no matter what you play. More importantly, it's consistently been one of Razer's best-selling and most popular brands for years. And this is its lowest ever price, remember.

HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon US

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset, the Cloud II is a great headset for those who are looking to find themselves something safely under the $100 price bracket. An easy hit, and one you absolutely won't regret.

PS5 DualSense Controller Charger| $17.89 at Amazon US

Save money on an official charging stand for your next-generation PlayStation controllers on PS5, which can accommodate up to two DualSense devices at once.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - TV

65-inch LG CX | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $600 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED65-H1) | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Get the same great specs as the TV above, but with an extra 10-inches on the display. It's a big saving today, but still quite the leap in price over the 55-inch TV above. If you've got a room big enough for it though, this is a stunning Cyber Monday TV deal for a 65-inch OLED.View Deal

Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 $999.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals so far. Even a cursory look above will tell you that. 75-inch TVs, let alone ones from Sony, don't come around for under $1000 all that often. This'll be perfect for the main room in your house and for 4K gaming and films alike.

55-inch LG CX | $1,699. 99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $300 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $1,997.99 at Dell

Starting with a bang, this 8K TV deal gets you one from the best all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED55-H1) | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade to the world of 4K OLED TVs for under $1,000, and with some great bonus features too. It'll work with Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, and supports every mainline streaming service out of the box. Oh and it supports 120Hz refresh rates so is ideal if you've picked up a next-gen console lately or are planning on soon.View Deal

Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $500 $229.90 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on a high-quality Hisense screen. With more than half off here, the bang to buck ratio is excellent and this is perfect for an extra screen for the home.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $267.99 at Best Buy

You don't have to spend big bucks to get a really nice 4K TV nowadays as they've become very affordable. Sure you're not getting 120Hz, but your PS5 games and streaming content will still look great on this Samsung TV. This 43-inch 4K panel is still a great choice and has taken a slight drop in price from last week, so worth grabbing now in case it rises again.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1,999.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2,000 upon release, this is the best price we've ever seen on the 55-inch OLED CX. A TV of this caliber at such a low price is a rare sight for sure. It's consistently rated as one of the best gaming TVs around thanks to it being capable of displaying 4K at 120Hz.

Samsung 75-inch RU9000 4K TV | $1,400 $997.99 at Best Buy

One of the top ranges just below the QLEDs that are Samsung's most premium screens, the RU9000 is a great series of TV. And getting a wall-filling 75-inch one for below the four-figure mark is a great deal.

DualSense deals

PS5 remote

PS5 HD camera

PS5 DualSense charging dock

