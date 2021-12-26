Best Buy Nintendo Switch deals can score you must-have games for less right now

Best Buy is helping new console owners pad out their collections with a range of excellent Nintendo Switch deals on must-have games this week. You'll find some fantastic prices on everything from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to Mario Odyssey on these digital shelves, with over $20 off select titles.

Our favorite Nintendo Switch game deal, however, has to be this $36.99 sales price on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The massive title has reigned supreme over the console's catalogue since its release back in 2017, and continues to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games on the market. Not only that, but it's rarely on sale below $40 (if at all), and the $2 difference between this position and its previous record low is negligible.

However, you'll also find another day one classic available for a great price in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals. Super Mario Odyssey is down to $35.99 (was $59.99). Again, this is an older game but one that has been stubborn against significant price cuts for most of its life. We'd jump on this offer before it runs off the shelves.

You'll find all of these Nintendo Switch deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch game sales further down the page as well.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $36.99 at Best Buy

Save $23 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has held onto this $36.99 sales price particularly well considering we're seeing other high profile Nintendo Switch games returning to their regular discounted rates. We rarely see this game for less than $40, and this is just $2 more than the record low Black Friday price we saw last month.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $35.99 at Best Buy

Save $24 - Super Mario Odyssey hit the shelves alongside the Nintendo Switch console when it first launched back in 2017. However, it has still been resistant to significant price cuts all the way up to this year. That means this $35.99 sales price in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals is a particularly rare offer.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $35.99 at Best Buy

Save $24 - If you're after some classic platforming action, you'll want to check out New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. You're saving $24 here, bringing the whole adventure down to $35.99.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $50.99 at Best Buy

Save $9 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't seen its Black Friday price in a while, but you can still find $9 saving in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals today. That's perfect if you're still hunting for a discount on the island adventure.



More Nintendo Switch game deals

If the title you're after isn't featured above, it's worth noting that there are plenty more Nintendo Switch game deals available right now. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of the hottest titles just below.

