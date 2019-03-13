Best Buy is having a video game sale... Red Dead 2 is $40, Detroit $20, Persona 5 is $20

If you've been holding off buying new games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or FIFA 19, or you're looking to fill out your catalogue because The Division 2 isn't doing it for you, rejoice: Best Buy is having a sale on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games right now. The highlights are undoubtedly Red Dead 2 for $40, and Persona 5 on PS4 for $20, but there are plenty of other bargains to be had. We've checked these prices against all the usual suspects like Amazon and Walmart, and most of them are genuinely cheaper in this particular sale. Sure, you could have picked up some of these games for the same price during Black Friday last year, but most are new and tempting. Here's a link to all the Best Buy game deals.

Persona 5 is $19.99 on PS4 (save $30)

Not a brand new game, but one of the best RPGs you can buy on any console. Yours now for less than half price.View Deal

There are loads more, but these are the picks of the bunch. FIFA 19 is new and still great, and sees a $20 saving. You can also pick up Detroit: Become Human on PS4 for $20, which is a cracking deal. It's a game you likely missed last year and should definitely play. And yes, there are a bunch of Mario games for Switch (Odyssey and MK8) for 33% less too.

For more offers, check out our guides to today's cheap PS4 game deals, cheap Xbox game deals, and cheap Nintendo game deals.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.