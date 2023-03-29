Ben Affleck reveals details of Wonder Woman's now-cut cameo in The Flash

Ben Affleck has opened up about Wonder Woman's cut cameo in The Flash – and how she was set to interact with his version of Batman in the scene.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was originally going to have a cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie, but her role was cut after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios last year.

"It's my best shit I have done as Batman!" Affleck told the Smartless podcast (opens in new tab). "I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

The movie, helmed by It director Andy Muschietti, sees Ezra Miller return as Barry Allen, AKA the Flash, alongside multiple iterations of Batman – as well as Affleck, Michael Keaton is also returning to the role. As for why there are two versions of Bruce Wayne in this movie, Barry is set to dabble in time travel to try and prevent his mother's murder but things don't quite go to plan.

The Flash arrives on the big screen on June 16. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.