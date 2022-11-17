Beat Black Friday with massive discounts on curved monitors

Discounts on great curved gaming monitors are fast becoming some of most attractive propositions of the year. The balance of screen real estate, gaming performance and specs, and extra immersion they can give to games and entertainments (and spreadsheet) means they are incredibly desirable screens and can often do the job of two monitors. It's for these kinds of reasons that they will form a big part of next week's Black Friday gaming monitor too.

And we have three early deals on such gaming monitors for you today. These all offer the chance to get genuine 34-inch curved quality into your setup and beat the madness of when the Black Friday curved monitor deals land in earnest next week.

First up is the Dell S4322DWG which is widely considered one of the finest mid-range curved screens for any use. It's currently down to a near record-low of just $379.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $499.99). This is great value and you can have the utmost confidence in getting it straight from the manufacturer. It is available for two dollars less at Amazon via a third-party seller ($377.95, down from $499.99 (opens in new tab)), but, given the choice, we'd probably steer you toward Dell just to get it straight from the source.

If you've been looking for something around this price but want to keep your options open then we can also recommend the AOC CU34G2X. This wonderful entry-level curved gaming screen is down to $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $399.99). For full disclosure, this had been lower recently - so it's a good one to bookmark for later this month - but at this price, the value is still very strong.

At the other end of the price spectrum, upping the ante somewhat, there is also a record-low price on the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R: this excellent and feature-filled 34-inch screen is now down to just $699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). This represents a saving of a full 30% and beats its previous historic low by a full $50.

Dell S3422DWG | $499.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $120 - This is basically the record lowest ever price (as explained above) and represents exceptional value. This has superb SDR and HDR performance and channels Dell's pedigree. We're not sure if this price will be beaten in the sales...



AOC CU34G2X | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're on a tighter budget then this beaut - one of our favorite, value-busting curved ultrawide monitors - is also discounted and very nearly at its record low price. It's not quite a strong a performer as the Dell, particularly in HDR, but it's still a cracking monitor.



BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R | $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300; lowest ever price - Beating its previous record low by a full fifty dollars, and offering 30% off right now, this brilliant curved monitor is great for gaming and entertainment, as well as work and productivity - it'll handle anything. The monitor has only recently started dipping below the $800 mark, and was selling for $899.99 as recently as this week.



We've seen more and more folks move over to curved and ultra-wide monitors in the past year or so, and this has been reflected (or perhaps fuelled by) by more and more games offering the wider resolutions, as well as offerings extra immersion, and screen real estate for work tasks too. Curved or ultrawide used to be code for 'very expensive' but this has also changed and the more attractive pricing has been a factor in more and more of these screens ending up on the internet's best gaming monitor guides.

And if you're after something that's really value busting this winter, then its worth browsing the best cheap gaming monitors that are available now too.

