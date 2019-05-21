Batman could be facing off against the Penguin in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie

Rumors have been swirling left and right about Warner Bros. new batman movie. Some insiders have said that the caped crusader will be facing off against The Penguin, among other baddies, in Matt Reeves script.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that while Reeves script is still in development, the Cloverfield director already has The Penguin solidified as a villain. They also reported that this version of the dark knight would face off against a variety of villains back in January. Other rumors suggest that Catwoman and The Riddler will join The Penguin against Batman.

"You can't have Batman without a villain," Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. "There will be a rogues gallery."

Frozen and Broadway star Josh Gad has been campaigning to play the role since January, although this doesn't confirm its officially happening.

Good Knight pic.twitter.com/5qu6HOn1qLJanuary 14, 2019

Reeves has stated that his take on Bruce Wayne's story would take the billionaire back to his detective roots, something that we haven't seen as much of on the big screen.

"It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional," Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Nothing is official yet, but The Batman has been all over the news since Robert Pattinson was announced as the frontrunner to play the hero. We'll most likely get confirmation soon as production on the movie is set to begin this summer. The movie is slated for a 2021 release.