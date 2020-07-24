Back to School Razer Blade laptop deals come with FREE Death Stranding and a laptop bag

If you're on the hunt for a Razer laptop deal, then an offer which throws in some goodies for free is a great way to soften the blow of the large investment (though the latter comes with any premium gaming laptop, and is not really exclusive to Razer). Anyway, right now there's a great back to school deal going at Razer where you can save a bit of money, and get two cool things thrown in for free.

Razer deal: Get a free game and accessory with Razer Blade laptops at Razer.com

Use code 'FUTUREJULRZR' to get your free bag at checkout

Cutting to the chase, right now you can get a free $50 Razer Messenger backpack thrown in when you buy any Razer laptop. What's more, you can also get a free copy of Death Stranding on PC when you buy any 20-series graphics card-powered Razer Blade laptop. Not a bad Razer deal, in other words.

In crude terms, this amounts to $110 worth of free stuff, but in more 'real terms' it represents a great-value way to pick up a Razer laptop deal. They are premium machines and often hold their cost very well, so any deal is a good deal.

But it doesn't end there. Some of the laptops in question have money off already so you're getting a really good deal. The highlight right now is probably on a Razer Blade 15 Base model which has an RTX 2060 graphics card, an i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD beneath a quality chassis and 1080p 144Hz screen. It's got 100 bucks off and is down to $1,699.99. To get your free bag, you'll need to add the code 'FUTUREJULRZR' before completing your purchase, and to get the copy of Death Stranding, you'll have to commit to your new laptop in the next few days - end date confirmed below.

The Razer Blade 15 sits atop our guide to the best gaming laptops, and for good reason. The Blade 15 might still be a high-value item, but if there's are any laptop that goes some way to justifying its price tag, it's this one. These machines are seriously that good; exquisitely blending style, build quality, great components, and excellent displays - this one includes the latter with a 144Hz IPS panel.

Important note - this offer has two endpoints:

The free Razer Backpack deal ends on August 2nd

The free copy of Death Stranding offer runs until July 29th

The promo covers Razer Blade 15 machines and Razer Blade Pro 17 behemoths, but you'll have to build them with a 20-series graphics card to qualify for the free copy of Death Stranding.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512B SSD | $1,799.99 $1,699.99 at Razer

This is a solid deal given that Razer laptops are some of the very best in the business. You're essentially getting $200 of discount and free stuff in here, given the discount and the bag, and the copy of Death Stranding. And don't forget the code 'FUTUREJULRZR' to bag your free... well, bag. View Deal

Razer Back to School deals | Power to Create

More generally , you can check out what Razer has got going on in terms of Back to School deals, where you can build an awesome setup for work and play before school starts again. There's even 15% off for students!View Deal

If you're really after a great gaming laptop but need to keep the budget in check, then see what bargains you can bag with our oft-updated guide to cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000.

If you prefer your machines to be static, then check out the best gaming PCs going.