The new Razer Blade 14 is the brand's slimmest to date and it's available now

The Razer Blade 14 is back in full force for 2025. The brand has unveiled its thinnest iteration of the Blade 14 at Computex this week, with the RTX 50-Series machine starting at $2,299.99 and shipping from May 2025.

There are three configurations of the new Razer Blade 14 on the table here. All use an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, and two pack an RTX 5070 graphics card. The amount of RAM (up to 64GB) and size of your SSD (2TB on the shelf, 4TB maximum) will determine your final price beyond that, with the top spec coming in at $2,999.99. That's a premium price tag, but these are premium machines and considering Razer has been among the best gaming laptops on the market for years now, it's a well-placed investment.

Razer Blade 14 (2025) | From $2,299.99 at Razer

The Razer Blade 14 starts at $2,299.99 for an RTX 5060 configuration with 1TB of storage and 16GB RAM. I expect it's worth bumping up the $400 to grab the RTX 5070, though, especially as it comes with double the RAM. Buy it if: ✅ You travel regularly with your laptop

✅ You want a high-end display

✅ You don't play ultra-demanding games Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize performance over portability

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Blade 14 (2025) full specs Price $2,299.99 $2,699.99 $2,999.99 CPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 RAM 16GB 8,000MHz LPDDR5X RAM 32GB 8,000MHz LPDDR5X RAM 64GB 8,000MHz LPDDR5X RAM Storage 1TB SSD 1TB SSD 2TB SSD Ports 1x USB 4 Type-C (PD 3.0) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A | 1x HDMI 2.1 | 1x 3.5mm audio | 1x UHS-II Micro SD 1x USB 4 Type-C (PD 3.0) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A | 1x HDMI 2.1 | 1x 3.5mm audio | 1x UHS-II Micro SD 1x USB 4 Type-C (PD 3.0) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A | 1x HDMI 2.1 | 1x 3.5mm audio | 1x UHS-II Micro SD Display 14-inch 3K OLED display at 120Hz 14-inch 3K OLED display at 120Hz 14-inch 3K OLED display at 120Hz Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

The 2025 Razer Blade 14 can push an RTX 5070 up to 115W TGP, with the Ryzen AI 9 365 working at a maximum 5GHz boost clock. That's solid power, though you'll need to be making the most of DLSS trickery to get true next-generation framerates.

(Image credit: Razer)

Where this machine is likely to shine brightest is its display. This is the first Blade 14 to feature the brand's excellent OLED 3K display, though it's running at a lower refresh rate compared to the 240Hz 2025 Razer Blade 16. A 120Hz panel might sting a little on a $3,000 gaming laptop, but the 0.2ms response time and fantastic pedigree in these screens is still a major draw. This is the brand behind some of the best panels to feature in a gaming laptop, after all.

At just 0.62-inches thin, Razer's packing a lot of power into its tiny chassis. It's 0.10-inches thinner than the 2025 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, its main competition, even if its full CNC-milled aluminum construction means it weighs slightly more at 3.59lbs (compared to Asus's 3.46lbs). To help keep things running smoothly in that skinny chassis, Razer has upgraded the thermal hood design, adding a raised panel along the underside and extra venting to improve airflow.

A portability-first gaming laptop is no good without juice, though. Razer claims the 2025 Blade 14 can run for 11 hours on a single charge with a 72WH battery. That's likely approximated from low-demand processes with no RGB lighting, though.

I'm keeping watch over all the best Razer laptops this year, and also rounding up the best Alienware laptops if you're after a brand alternative. Or, if you're after something a little more permanent, check out the best gaming PCs on the market.