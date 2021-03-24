You are running out of time to avoid the imminent Disney Plus price change - save $10 on a membership here

You're almost out of time if you want to avoid the Disney Plus price change; costs for the streaming service are due to go up this Friday, March 26, 2021. Get one year of Disney Plus for $69.99 before then and you'll be able to save $10 right away.

Because an annual subscription will cost $79.99 as of March 26, acting now and grabbing one at the current $69.99 rate lets you skip the Disney Plus price change until 2022. Plus, there's the added bonus of it being good value for money in the long run: you're receiving 12 months for the price of 10. That's a discount of $14 compared to the current monthly fee.

Naturally, the annual sub isn't the only thing getting an increase in price this Friday. The new monthly membership will cost a dollar more at $7.99p/m, while the bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will also be rising to $13.99p/m. Similarly, the offer that gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu without ads is changing to $19.99p/m.

Curious as to why the Disney Plus price change is happening now? It's to fund the avalanche of original content arriving on the platform in the near future, ranging from an Obi-Wan series to new chapters of the Marvel universe featuring Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. You can check out the full line-up of new Marvel TV shows and new Star Wars movies and TV shows via our in-depth guides.

Disney Plus (one year) | $69.99 one-off payment

If you're hoping to avoid the Disney Plus price change, this is the only way to go. Picking up a year for $69.99 saves you $10 compared to the new cost and means you won't have to pay extra until 2022. You're also getting 12 months of the service for the price of 10, so that's another saving right off the bat. Disney Plus gift card (one year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

Keen to give Disney Plus to someone else, on the other hand? Pick up a Disney Plus gift card for $69.99 before March 26 and you'll avoid the increase to $79.99. Just remember, this card can only be redeemed by new subscribers.

