Ewan McGregor is even more excited to play Obi-Wan now than in the Star Wars prequels

Ewan McGregor just can’t wait to step into the Jedi robes of Obi-Wan Kenobi again for the upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series.

In a segment on Eddie Izzard’s charity marathon stream (via Reddit), the Obi-Wan actor was enthusiastic over the idea of reprising his role as the Jedi Master.

"It’ll just be great to [play Obi-Wan] again," he said. "I did my last one in 2003, and it’s such a long time ago. The idea of doing it again is more exciting even than it was then, I think. I’m thrilled to get a chance to play him again."

McGregor also pointed towards the leaps in technology from filming the prequels in green screen to making use of The Mandalorian’s Stagecraft technology as another reason for him to look forward to the project.

"It’ll be interesting to do. Probably not so much blue screen and green screen, which I always find quite tedious to spend week after week in a blue environment or a green environment. But this should certainly be much more interesting for us."

The Obi-Wan series, which will include the returning Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, is set to start shooting very shortly, according to McGregor.

"We start making it in the late Spring, and we’re going to be shooting it here in L.A. It’s so funny, every week there’s a new report… we were meant to be making it in Boston, but we’re not, we’re shooting it in L.A.," he explained.

The excitement, from fans and even Obi-Wan himself, is palpable. No release date yet, though we now have a smaller window for when cameras get rolling. We’ve never been closer to saying ‘Hello there’ to General Kenobi once more.

