Ewan McGregor donned Obi-Wan Kenobi's costume on the set of The Mandalorian

Ewan McGregor donned his Obi-Wan Kenobi costume on the set of The Mandalorian in preparation for the Kenobi Disney Plus series, according to the actor himself.

In an interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused , McGregor and English actor Charley Boorman were discussing their motorcycle doc Long Way Up when the conversation shifts to the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series. Podcast host Josh Horowitz asks McGregor if he's ready to get back into Obi-Wan's robes for the series, which will be directed by Deborah Chow (Chow directed episode 3 and 7 for The Mandalorian season 1). McGregor's answer (and another one shortly after) can be mined for some interesting information:

"Yes. I really am very excited about it. It’s been a long time coming...I am excited about the fact that it’s a series as opposed to a movie, it gives us more space, and mainly I am excited about it because of The Mandalorian series which I just thought was really good, and we’re going to adopt some of that technology that they utilized in that filming and I’m working with Deborah Chow who directed some of Mandalorian. I’m really excited about working with her, I think she’s really good. We did a couple of tests. When we were going to make a film earlier we did some testing and it was great working with her.”

Horowitz then asks if McGregor actually got into character for the camera test. McGregor responds with "We did it properly. It was a funny moment walking on set because it was a lot of The Mandalorian crew and I walked on - for me it was a big moment. I walked into the dressing room and there were my beige cloaks and my belts and boots and it was like - 'oh my god'."

So, it seems likely that Obi-Wan Kenobi himself was walking around the set of The Mandalorian season 1, as Chow hasn't been confirmed as a director for The Mandalorian season 2 . It's also important to note that unless there's a flashback sequence (perhaps one involving Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano ), it's highly unlikely that Kenobi will make a cameo in the second season of The Mandalorian.