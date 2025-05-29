Darth Maul voice actor teases his new Star Wars animated show: "This isn't going to be a show where you find out Maul is a real teddy bear"

Sam Witwer says the upcoming Star Wars animated TV show Maul: Shadow Lord is about bad guys taking on some even worse guys.

"[Maul’s] like, ‘Is that what [Sidious] had in mind?This is a little scary,'" Sam Witwer told Katee Sackhoff on her new podcast, The Sackhoff Show. "Maul comes from a time of swords, sorcery, magic and knights, and now all of that color of the universe is being sucked out of this mechanized Empire. And Maul’s like, 'Is this right? Is this the universe we were trying to build?'"

The animated Disney Plus series takes place around a year after the Clone Wars and follows former Sith lord Maul as he rebuilds his criminal syndicate and trains a new apprentice during the reign of the Galactic Empire.

Maul: Shadow Lord was created by none other than Dave Filoni, who serves as executive producer with Matt Michnovitz as head writer, and Brad Rau as supervising director. No other voice cast has been announced, though we do know that two of the new characters will be a Twi'lek who Maul takes on as his new apprentice and a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor named Marrok.

Continued Witwer: "It's about bad guys vs worse guys. This isn’t going to be a show where you find out Maul is a real teddy bear, man. We’re not doing that, but is he as bad as Sidious or Vader? Actually no, from the Sith perspective, this guy has flaws. [There's] humanity that seeps in at various points because of things that have happened to him."

Star Wars - Maul: Shadow Lord is set to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.