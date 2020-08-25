Zack Snyder's Justice League will open with a "retelling" of a moment from Batman v Superman

The opening to Zack Snyder’s Justice League will connect the director’s Snyder Cut directly to the final act of Batman v Superman.

If you’re a Zack Snyder fan, you’ll know he excels in openings; from Batman v Superman following Bruce Wayne as the Man of Steel almost razes Metropolis to Watchmen’s iconic opening montage, set to “The Times They Are A-Changing.” The Snyder Cut will hopefully follow in the same vein – and we now have the first details of what to expect.

As revealed on the Reel in Motion podcast, Snyder confirmed that the second shot we see in the recently released Justice League trailer from DC FanDome (featuring Superman fighting Doomsday) will form the opening of the movie.

“It’s literally like the opening of the movie. It’s part of the way the credits are rendered, where you see the DC logo,” Snyder revealed.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen it there’s a movie called Batman v Superman,” Snyder joked “There’s a part in it where Superman pushes the Kryptonite. In that moment, there’s a lot of energy coming off Doomsday and gravity is fucked up. So, that’s what that moment is… it’s kind of a retelling in some ways from a certain perspective of that moment.”

That certain perspective might just be Amy Adams’ Lois Lane. “There is a Lois reaction inside of all of that,” Snyder said. “It’s what you didn’t see [in Batman v Superman]. Also, in a lot of ways it reflects on Lois’ trajectory through Justice League.”

That opening is quite different to Superman's dodgy CGI upper lip in Joss Whedon's cut... For more from the Snyder Cut and DC FanDome, check out the first trailer for The Batman and why Snyder won’t be using a certain line from the 2017 theatrical release.