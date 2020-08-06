Warzone Stadium keycards: How to open the doors with the EL21, P216, and CL19 codes

The Warzone Stadium keycards are brand new items used to unlock doors inside Stadium, the part of Verdansk in Call of Duty Warzone that has been blown up and made accessible in season five. Previously, this area was completely inaccessible and just had loot boxes littered around the exterior, but now Stadium is open, it's one of the most popular drops on the map. Here's everything you need to know about the Warzone Stadium keycards; EL21, P216, and CL19, which access the locked doors.

How to get the Warzone Stadium keycards

If you've been playing Warzone for a while and are familiar with the red access keycards found in the Warzone bunkers aspect of the game, then the P216, CL19, and EL21 access keycards should be a breeze. For everyone else, once you pick one up, it will show up on the left-hand side of the bottom-right UI, next to your health and armour.

You can find these keycards at random in loot boxes throughout Stadium, and possibly in the wider map. Of course, if you pick one up elsewhere, you've got one big trek to then get to Stadium and find which door to use it on before the zone closes.

Warzone Stadium door locations

(Image credit: Activision)

Above, you can see a map of all four keycard doors, marked by the respective keycards you need. The green question marks represent the final locked door which needs a code, but the community are yet to solve the puzzle.

Inside each of the locked rooms is top tier loot and a computer displaying a code. The community over on the COD Warzone subreddit are hard at work deciphering the puzzle; as soon as it's solved, will update this with the full solution, as it's likely tied in to the locked keypad door in Stadium and possibly the aforementioned bunkers too.

Warzone EL21 keycard

(Image credit: Activision)

First up is where you use the EL21 keycard. This door is on the top floor, where EL likely stands for "Executive Level". It's in the south-east section, once you reach the top floor, just follow the corridor until you find it. This area rarely has a lot of foot traffic, so you should have time to loot in peace.

Warzone CL19 keycard

(Image credit: Activision)

You want to head down to the middle floor that easily connects to the bleachers for this door. CL probably stands for Clubman Level, as this door is found in a corner by the bar. You'll find way more players around here so be careful.

Warzone P216 keycard

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, there's the P216 door. Chances are, this stands for Parking, because it's in the north-west corner of the parking section. You want to head down to the lowest level possible, which means going down another slope inside the garage. You'll be able to hear an unopened box inside from above, so you know it's unlooted.

Warzone Stadium locked keypad door

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, there's the double door with the keypad. This is right at the top, on the same level as the EL21 door, but further to the east. As mentioned above, when we know more about how to open it, expect an update here.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare review | Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Best Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare best pistol | Modern Warfare best SMGs | Modern Warfare best shotgun | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare patch notes