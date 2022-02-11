Warzone devs are "not happy" with the "bloated" state of the game either

The developers behind Call of Duty: Warzone have addressed the causes for its mounting issues, including the fact that it wasn't initially intended to be a franchise-spanning experience.

Infinity Ward co-studio head Pat Kelly, Activision game director Josh Bridge, and Raven Software senior creative director Eric Biessman participated in a group discussion which was attended by Charlie Intel . Bridge acknowledged that the developers were "not happy" with the current state of Call of Duty Warzone , attributing some of its recent development difficulties to having found "the upper limits" of their technology.

Warzone was originally built to be an extension upon Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, Kelly said, but its massive popularity sparked internal desires to integrate Warzone with future Call of Duty titles and keep it running alongside them. Since the infrastructure of the game wasn't built with this always growing, live-service element in mind, that new approach led to "significant development challenges" and a game that often felt a little off from its source material

The "bloated" scale of the game can even make it difficult to track down what is causing any given bug, but the developers remain committed to improving Warzone. Warzone season 2 now includes a long list of quality life improvements , per another recent announcement from Activision. It's also a fair bet that Call of Duty Warzone 2 , which is now official and in the works alongside Call of Duty 2022, will be built from the ground up to avoid these kinds of issues.

