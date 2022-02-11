Warzone isn't getting a console FOV slider but Season 2 is promising big quality of life changes

There are no plans to add an FOV slider to the console version of Warzone, but Season 2 of the battle royale is packed with other highly requested quality of life updates.

A new post on the Call of Duty blog broke the good and bad news. Console Warzone players have been requesting field of view options for a while now, but the Call of Duty staff explained that "adding FOV on console in Warzone creates major performance impacts for old-gen console players."

"Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time," the post adds.

The multiplayer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, a separate game that's been tied in with Warzone, notably allows for an FOV of up to 120 on console, but it seems the same wasn't possible for the larger, older bones that make up Warzone.

No Warzone console FOV slider, sadly, but at least we've got a long list of other updates to numb the pain. Season 2 of Warzone is promising "over 30 improvements" at launch on top of a whole mess of bug fixes. Inserting armor plates will add new plates before refilling damaged ones, movement for all vehicles and terrain types has been polished, and the gas mask animation won't kill your ADS anymore. Notable bug fixes include Buy Station freezes, invisible Operator skins, Modern Warfare multiplayer errors, and "distorted" graphics.

"The number one priority for our developers is 'Quality of Life' – making changes that allow Warzone to be more accessible and less frustrating for our community," the development team stressed.