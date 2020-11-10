WandaVision will directly set up Doctor Strange 2, Marvel's Kevin Feige confirms

WandaVision directly sets up Doctor Strange 2, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed.

Feige confirmed that the series will set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , part of the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 . Due to be released in March 2022, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange will see Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch play a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer.

But first: WandaVision. The show follows Wanda Maximoff – aka the reality altering, telekinetic Scarlet Witch – and Paul Bettany’s android Vision after the events of Avengers: Endgame . But the show isn’t what you might expect from the MCU – it takes the form of a campy mid-century sitcom (for the first episode, anyway. After that, it’s anyone’s guess).

It was Feige who came up with the idea to put Wanda and Vision in a world of marital harmony. “We find Wanda and Vision living a blissful suburban existence, trying to keep their powers under wraps,” head writer Jac Schaeffer revealed to Entertainment Weekly .

Doctor Strange 2 will be a change of pace for Olsen, then, as the sequel is set to be darker than the original – Cumberbatch teased that there will be “a twist of horror that will really have people gripped” at San Diego Comic Con. It will be directed by superhero veteran Sam Raimi , who helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.