WandaVision cast answer our questions about season 2

WandaVision has arrived on Disney Plus, and all anyone can seemingly talk about is the bizarre first foray into Marvel Phase 4. Many fans are desperate to know whether there will be a WandaVision season 2, or whether this first bath of nine episodes will be everything coming from Westview.

Our sister publication SFX Magazine spoke with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen about the show and whether to expect more to come. The pair, as you would expect, play coy. "You never know," answers Bettany, to which Olsen replies, shocked: "What?" Here's the conversation from that point.

Olsen: "Well I was about to say, 'It’s a perfectly told story'."

Bettany: "I was told to say, 'You never know'! The first interview I did on my own for this I said, 'I think it’s a perfectly told story with a beginning, a middle and an end', and afterwards they were like, 'You don’t have to mention that it’s ending'."

Olsen: "Well the actual truth is that we don’t know what’s going to happen. Paul’s dead after Endgame..."

Does that change of tone mean that they know more than they are letting on – or will the adventure really end here? We'll most likely have to wait and see how season 1 concludes in a few weeks' time.

WandaVision continues Fridays on Disney Plus.