WandaVision release date announced: Scarlet Witch and Vision head to Disney Plus in January 2021

The WandaVision release date has been announced – and it’s slightly later than we had perhaps anticipated.

Marvel and Disney announced today that WandaVision would arrive on Disney Plus on January 15, 2021. That’s a far cry from what we previously assumed would be a 2020 release date. Not only was that pencilled in on Disney Plus for some time, but returning MCU actor Kat Dennings also indicated that a release this year was likely.

Still, it’s not all bad news. It gives us a slight breather after The Mandalorian season 2 finishes on December 18, while also provides a nice slice of Marvel action until Black Widow heads to cinemas in May 2021.

If you’ve not caught up on what WandaVision is all about then, oh boy, do you have some catching up to do. The WandaVision trailer hints at its sitcom setup – which sees Wanda seemingly create a world of her own making based on television tropes after the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War.

Those sitcom stylings have even extended to how the episodes are filmed – with the first Marvel Phase 4 entry actually featuring a live studio audience.

Beyond that, Falcon and The Winter Soldier is heading to Disney’s streaming service later in 2021, while there are several new Marvel TV shows in the works for next year – including Loki and the Hawkeye series.

This is the one to focus on, though. It’s unlike anything Marvel Studios has ever done and will link directly into the Doctor Strange sequel.

Just… two long, long months to go. Still, this is empirical proof that 2021 will be better than 2020. Catch up on the MCU before then with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.