Valheim devs still undecided on the option to teleport ore

Valheim developer Iron Gate is still undecided on letting players use portals to teleport ore, but it's listening to player feedback on the surprisingly divisive feature.

Speaking with PCGamesN , Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson explained that Valheim did allow ore teleportation at various points in development, but the option was ultimately disabled for the game's Early Access launch. "I won’t make any judgement calls as to whether we will change it again or not, but we are listening to community feedback," he adds.

The Valheim community remains divided on the option to teleport ore. As Redditor ImABigDreamer argued in a post with over 11,000 upvotes , moving ore manually adds another layer of engineering and exploration to Valheim that cuts through the late-game grind. You can teleport to ore veins, sure, but you have to bring that ore back to your base the old-fashioned way. This creates some interesting challenges, like how to move the ore safely and efficiently, and when and how to process it.

At the same time, there's no denying that transporting ore manually – assuming you don't use any server-hopping loopholes – takes quite a bit of time even with the best-laid plans. Compared to many other survival-style games, which often let players collect and move countless resources with a snap of their fingers, this can feel a bit grindy. You could rightly argue that much of Valheim's appeal and success comes from it bucking survival game tropes, but there's a reasonable argument for convenience too. It'll be interesting to see where Iron Gate settles on this as Valheim's Early Access period continues.

Builds like this Valheim Notre Dame are just the motivation we need to get as much ore as possible.