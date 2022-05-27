V Rising Roadmap 2022 and future updates

A V Rising roadmap for 2022 is currently not something many players can find, because as far as we understand it at time of writing… there isn't one, or at least an officially released roadmap for public viewing. That's not to say the developers at Stunlock Studios don't have a plan for the game - far from it - but a structured timeline of updates and additions isn't something that's been given to the public yet. Still, we can put together what information we have to see what's likely coming to V Rising in the future, and what a roadmap might look like.

Is there a V Rising Roadmap for 2022? As mentioned previously, there isn't an official roadmap for V Rising at time of writing, but the developers and creative team have made some comments about aspects of the game they either want to fix, add to or improve on in the near future. Most relevant to fans is likely an interview with Stunlock Studios' community manager Jeremy Fielding (thanks IGN), where he elaborated on the priorities of the team and what they want to do in the coming months. Here's some useful highlights of the interview that indicate what's likely to come for V Rising.

Stunlock is focused right now on player feedback and gathering information about how the audience engages with the game, which will likely determine priorities. Stunlock appears to be in the research phase, with FIelding saying the following: “We know that there are a million base systems in the game that can all expand in infinite directions(.) We’re leaving it a little bit open as we see how people interact with our systems because players will do anything. Especially if you give them an open world game, how they play will always be different than what you expect. So we’re planning to adapt to that.”

There are plans to "expand and improve" V Rising's endgame. V Rising has some suitably tough endgame challenges, but the interview non-specifically comments on Stunlock's desire to work on the later phases of the game and make them meatier overall.

V Rising has some suitably tough endgame challenges, but the interview non-specifically comments on Stunlock's desire to work on the later phases of the game and make them meatier overall. Server options and player-made servers will be expanded on. Fielding mentioned that “one of the coolest things about our games is our servers’ flexibility and the different ways we offer people to edit their experience to make it their own.” He indicated that building on this principle would be a focus in the future.

Fielding mentioned that “one of the coolest things about our games is our servers’ flexibility and the different ways we offer people to edit their experience to make it their own.” He indicated that building on this principle would be a focus in the future. The immediate priorities are bug fixes and functionality. Before adding new content, the first concern appears to be making sure the game is as stable as possible, with Fielding stating: “right now we’re just making sure everything’s going smoothly". It's understandable - the game hasn't been out long and is still on Early Access at time of writing.

Beyond that, we recommend players keep an eye on Stunlock's official Twitter and Discord channels, as their reactive approach to player input means that players can even submit thoughts and ideas, as well as seeing directly what it is that they'll be planning next. They've already added a V Rising offline mode , one that was first announced via Discord - a fact worth keeping in mind for those who want to know what to expect next in the world of Vardoran.